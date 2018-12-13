Crowd smaller for second tree-lighting ceremony

WINDOW ROCK

To the sound of Christmas songs echoing off the Window Rock, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye lit the massive Christmas tree during the second annual Navajo Nation Christmas Tree lighting.

Families braved the cold Sunday night to enjoy some caroling, hot drinks, free gifts for the kids and the tree lighting that has become an annual event.

Although the event was rescheduled a day earlier than planned, there was still a good number of people who showed up. “Christmas is a time of giving,” said Begaye to the crowd. “It’s a gift of life. Every day that we breathe is a gift. It’s a gift from our Creator.”

The emcee for the event was comedian Pax Harvey. He said this festive event should be replicated in other agencies, but other than that it was a good time especially since the kids were given free gifts, thanks to Toys for Tots.