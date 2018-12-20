New nursing home a big step up

CHINLE

For a lot of the elders scheduled to move into Chinle’s new nursing home next month, this may be the nicest place they’ve ever lived.

The hogan they grew up in probably didn’t have state-of-the-art exercise equipment, a Jacuzzi tub, and a 40-inch TV with satellite reception in the bedroom. It’s a sure bet it didn’t have a Starbucks.

Could one possibly feel envious of people in a nursing home? Seriously, one can envision errant grandchildren trying to move in here with their másání.

“The residents are saying, ‘When are we going to move? We can’t wait to move!’” said Wayne Claw, director of the existing Navajoland Nursing Home right behind the new building.