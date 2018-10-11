Choice of site delaying construction of new GIMC

WINDOW ROCK

Site selection is the main holdup in construction of a new Gallup hospital, the Indian Health Service’s regional director told the Health, Education and Human Services Committee last month.

The conversation was sparked by Delegate Edmund Yazzie asking what had become of the plans for a new Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Yazzie not only asked about the plans for the new hospital, he also expressed his concern with the lack of doctors at the Thoreau clinic and Crownpoint Health Care facility.

Yazzie said a year ago or so, under the land acquisition fund, the Nation purchased 35 acres near Miyamura High in Gallup for the construction of a new hospital — and it has since not been touched.

“I don’t know where the hospital board is at,” said Yazzie. “We need to start addressing this and I want the committee to know that this land is here.”

Brian K. Johnson, acting director of the IHS Navajo Area, said the topic of building a new GIMC has been discussed for many years.