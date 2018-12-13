‘A true blessing’
People fill trading post book with their stories, memories
WINDOW ROCK
It was a long labor. But then, this is a big baby. After 45 years of researching every trading post, past and present, they could find on and around the Navajo Nation, Klara Kelley and Harris Francis have published the Navajoland Trading Post Encyclopedia.
A handful of scholars and chronic Googlers has known about this work for years, as it has been on the Internet as a work in progress since 2004.
But Kelley and Francis were concerned they may not be reaching the elders, who are the ones who would most appreciate and have the most to contribute to this research.
