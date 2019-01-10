Army mechanic starts cosmetics brand

WINDOW ROCK

Growing up in LeChee, Arizona, Shi-Fawn Chee was a tomboy who liked to play sports.

After high school she even enlisted in the Army. She never really had an interest in things like makeup until she was almost 20 years old.

Today, that has completely changed.

She is now the owner of Blended Girl Cosmetics and sells “beauty boxes.”

After her time in active duty as a mechanic who worked on Humvees, she tried out for the “Women of the Navajo” calendar and was selected.

This brought her to modeling and where she developed an appreciation for the power of makeup.

“From there I felt this confidence whenever I applied makeup that I didn’t really have growing up,” Chee said. “I know it’s sad to say.