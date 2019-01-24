‘Libraries saved my life’

, January 24, 2019

Ramah High graduate lands job at Microsoft

Courtesy photo
Jacob Lee

WINDOW ROCK

On a leap of faith, Jacob Lee, 28, sold most of his belongings, bought an outdated RV that looked like it belonged on the set of “Breaking Bad” and moved to Seattle a year ago.

Lee had just graduated from college with his bachelor’s degree. “Like any aspiring, young college graduate, you tend to believe that you can just get from A to B right away,” Lee said. “I was really immersed in art at that time and I really wanted to be an independent artist,” he said.

“As soon as I graduated, I found out there are millions of other artists with even better resumes than I had.”


Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah