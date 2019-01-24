‘Libraries saved my life’

Ramah High graduate lands job at Microsoft

WINDOW ROCK

On a leap of faith, Jacob Lee, 28, sold most of his belongings, bought an outdated RV that looked like it belonged on the set of “Breaking Bad” and moved to Seattle a year ago.

Lee had just graduated from college with his bachelor’s degree. “Like any aspiring, young college graduate, you tend to believe that you can just get from A to B right away,” Lee said. “I was really immersed in art at that time and I really wanted to be an independent artist,” he said.

“As soon as I graduated, I found out there are millions of other artists with even better resumes than I had.”