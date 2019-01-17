Tribe finds money to keep scholarships going

WINDOW ROCK

Recipients of Navajo Nation scholarships whose funding was held up by the government shutdown will get some relief, according to the Office of Navajo Nation Scholarships and Financial Assistance.

President Russell Begaye last Friday issued a directive to the Navajo Nation controller to loan $2.5 million to the scholarship program until the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Office is open again.

ONNSFA Director Rose Graham said in a press release Tuesday the office has resumed processing scholarships and students should have their money within the next few weeks.

Students can check on their funding at www.onnsfa.org.