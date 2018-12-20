Letters: A few more questions about Naat’a’aanii Corp.

I would like to thank the Dec. 11, 2018, investigative story by the Navajo Times, “Haaij Naat’a’aanii Corp.?” (by Rima Krisst). However, there are more questions that need to be asked and answered.

To know the word oxymoron the dictionary has a picture of Naat’a’aanii Development Corporation. And in defining self-interest, the dictionary will show Russell Begaye, Karis Begaye, Robert Joe and Juan Massey. And together they have cushioned themselves with extravagant salaries paid for and by Navajo taxpayer money. And the irony is Naat’a’aanii says their corporation is free from government. Yet it is through the government-backed funding they’re getting their salaries. And let me say that the $2.5 million they received is for the first year.

The corporation has themselves earmarked for an annual payment of $2.5 million for the next four years. That’s $12.5 million to a company Russell Begaye and gang say they need in order to be a private business. No Navajo small business would ever get the kind of treatment Naat’a’aanii gave themselves. In the outside world, private businesses make their own money, to Naat’a’aanii, they have the Navajo people give up their hard-earned paycheck through the taxes they pay to give Russell and his gang big salaries. Naat’a’aanii is not only a high-salary sanctuary for an administration that has nothing to show, but by the corporation earmarking for themselves the 2012 sales tax increase through a Navajo voter referendum may make the earmark they gave themselves illegal.

The Navajo people voted in favor in 2012 of a “Navajo Nation sales tax distribution reform,” which approved for a one percent sales tax increase. One-half percent would go to projects for economic development and the other one-half to go to higher education scholarships. The referendum approved by the Navajo people did not approve that any portion of the increased sales tax’s revenue is to be dedicated to Naat’a’aanii per year for five years.

The intent of the sales tax referendum was that no one individual, group, demographic or politics would benefit more, and that any one individual or business capable of showing they have a good project to create jobs and opportunities would be considered fairly and equally. The people’s favorable vote was codified by Navajo Nation Council Resolution CO-46-12, so it is Navajo law. Essentially, Naat’a’aanii got its money politically, illegally and against the intent of the people’s vote. And how Naat’a’aanii was successful in going against the intent of the referendum and the voice of the people is that they had the help of the Navajo Nation Council.

Dwight Witherspoon, former Budget and Finance Committee vice chairperson and who is now the president’s chief of staff, sponsored Resolution NABIAU-61-17 to give the corporation $2.5 million per year funding. Russell Begaye’s OPVP office is visibly becoming Naat’a’aanii Development Corporation right before our eyes.

So this begs the question. Where are our lawyers? Where is our Department of Justice? Where is the attorney general? Where is the legislative counsel of the Navajo Nation Council? Where is the controller? These individuals are complicit to this now illegal grab for the money the people entrusted them with. Who is looking out for the wishes (vote) of the Navajo people? No one. I am sorry, no one is looking out for us.

The lawyers and those who have the fiduciary responsibility to the people’s money, like the controller and others, have been bought and have failed to ask the hard and obvious questions. They’ve been trained to take political orders — or else. Our elected officials in the Navajo Nation Council casually sided with Naat’a’aanii and never once questioned if giving (money to the) corporation is consistent with the intent of the 2012 referendum.

We now know the Navajo Nation Council does not know the laws they pass and now we know they have less respect for the laws the Navajo people enact through their vote. But who will assert to challenge what Naat’a’aanii and the Navajo Nation Council have done? Who will assert this to be a gross misuse and misappropriation of funds illegally earmarked for the benefit one corporation staffed with an outgoing administration (officials)? Who will get the people’s money back?

It is now on the new administration and the 24th Council to restore law and order — for the people are watching. The people voted in 2018 because they wanted to do away with the old politics. Or will you simply sweep this illegal action under the rug? The story by the Navajo Times is a good start, but it is far from revealing everything about the scam put in motion against the Navajo people’s vote. Daniel Smith Sr. Shiprock, N.M. Get answers to questions raised We appreciate the Dec. 13, 2018, article on Naat’áanii Development Corporation and urge the Navajo Times to get the answers to the questions raised: Where is the money and on what has it been spent to date; who are the all the employees and how much are they being paid; who has been given contracts and for what and for how much?

With Robert Joe as CEO, this has the making of a salary parachute for him and other outgoing administration officials. As such, it is not right and defeats the purported purpose of a politically and governmentally independent enterprise venture. The people voted for new faces and a new chapter in Navajo Nation government affairs.

The shareholders representatives and board of directors must heed the people’s vote and desires — they must do a deep search for NDC employment candidates, in particular, for the CEO position. They must replace Mr. Joe as CEO immediately, likewise, any other outgoing administration officials and staff who have been hired by NDC. The new administration of Nez and Lizer must take action to bring in new and qualified personnel for NDC and monitor closely the people’s money. We believe that it is not a good idea to have government in business. We believe that the better approach is to promote and develop the private sector of the Navajo Nation — invest in the infrastructure to spur economic development in the private sector.

Nonetheless, we hope NDC can be launched properly and benefit Navajo small businesses and promote the Navajo private sector. Again, thank you for your work on rightfully inquiring as to how Navajo money is spent by NDC.

Jeff Begay

Chairman

Dineh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Window Rock, Ariz.

Nothing done for Bluff Road

About an ongoing situation with the Bluff Road (NR 542) in Shiprock, the problem has not been resolved. I have written letters to the editor of several newspapers in our state with the anticipation that tribal officials’ and/or state officials’ attention will be captured. To date, there is still no road maintenance done on the Bluff Road, which is becoming rougher and rougher.

I have submitted periodic road maintenance requests (i.e., January 2018, February 2018, March 2018, October 2018, and November 2018) to the BIA Road Department in Shiprock. There was talk about road construction, which was to commence in September 2018, by the Navajo Department of Transportation. But that’s all it was, only talk. Where is Navajo DOT and why can’t they walk the talk? Additionally, we have a top Shiprock Chapter official that seems to not know how to work with other departments, namely road departments. Is this to say they are too busy fighting among themselves to determine a course of action?

We have not seen anything made for Shiprock residents in the past six years (length of present chapter official term).

Wilford R. Joe

Shiprock, N.M.

Change your lifestyle, habits for the children

I’m a student at San Juan College and I’m doing a research paper in my English 111 class on how meth abuse affects children in the household when one or both parents use.

The reason I’m writing this letter is hopefully someone will change their habits and lifestyle for the livelihood and happiness of the children involved. Because of this epidemic so many families are destroyed and torn apart when one or both parents abuse drugs and alcohol.

Studies show that there are many long-term effects when children are exposed to drugs and alcohol by parents who abuse. Here are several examples: They have a high level of stress, they are more likely to do poor in school, develop mental health problems such as depression, or end up using themselves. Another effect is the suicide rate for adolescence has increased in the last several years because of child neglect. Not only that the number of overdose cases have increased in small children due to ingestion of methamphetamine causing seizures, brain hemorrhage, or death.

Reports also show when mothers who use meth when pregnant, the fetus is likely to have malformations such as cleft lip, low birth weight, growth reduction, reduced head circumference, prematurity, and cerebral hemorrhage. Drug and alcohol abuse not only contributes to birth defects it also effects the central nervous system in the fetus.

Another way children are exposed to meth is through second hand smoke and abortion through the skin when coming in contact with contaminated surfaces such as clothing, food, furniture, or the inside of a vehicle. Lastly, children end up in protective custody when parents are incarcerated due to drug and alcohol charges.

Recovery is possible. The first step is to quit denying the problem. Options could include herbal healing, traditional ceremonies for Native Americans, sweat lodge, prayer, or even church. There are also outpatient counseling that can give support to a better lifestyle for the family and kids who are involved. Hopefully as a community we can do something about this deadly epidemic that is destroying so many innocent lives.

Colson Yazzie

Kirtland, N.M.

Not surprised, but freaked out about racist incident

I was not surprised but I still freaked out about the incident that occurred at the Texas Roadhouse in Farmington. It’s one of the finest steakhouses in the area.

The family that got the mistreatment was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It sounds like the employee lacked the business friendly attitude to work in a business-friendly workplace. His conduct is uncalled for and unacceptable and action by the business to dismiss him is justified.

I guess racism still floats in Farmington, much like any other place in New Mexico and the Four Corners region. What will it take for these people to learn that the Superior Being created us equally on the face of this earth? It’s not all that difficult to figure out. And I would to say for the sake of those that work as servers in the restaurant business barely make $2 per hour and heavily rely on tips for their survival. I would think 10 percent of the total charge is sufficient and acceptable.

Most of our very own people work in these establishments so please tip them decently.

The other issue is that we, as the Native people, do support these businesses and operations with whatever means. I would say my family and I are supporting a contestant from Farmington, on “The Voice” contest on national television (NBC) by the name of Cheval Shepard. We wish her well.

In light of the above mentioned, let’s all join together in unity and one spirit in supporting Cheval Shepard.

Thank you.

Vern Charleston

Farmington, N.M.