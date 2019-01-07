6 dead in head-on near Cameron January 6, 2019

By Krista Allen

Special to the Times

CAMERON, Ariz.

Six people are dead, including two teenagers, after a high-speed head-on collision on U.S. Route 89 Saturday, according to law enforcement.

A northbound vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle carrying four members – a man, a woman, and their two teenage girls – of a family from Colombia. The two occupants of the northbound vehicle were from Kayenta, said police. All occupants of both vehicles were killed in the crash.

A law enforcement officer, who did not want to be named, told the Navajo Times the car with the two Kayenta men apparently crossed the center line into the family’s lane. He said alcohol might have been a factor.

Police say the northbound vehicle contained countless alcohol bottles and containers. No names were released as of Sunday.

Police say the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. between mileposts 471 and 472, the same area where heavy rains in early October caused damage to the roadway and a French woman was hit and killed.

The roadway was closed for about six hours. The accident is currently under investigation.