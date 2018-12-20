A day on the border

Greasewood native patrols border to protect country, improve relations

YUMA, Ariz.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Leroy Pooley scans for any activity across a canal that crosses the border into Mexico.

The last rays of sunlight shine into his eyes. He is quiet as the sounds of traffic — and what sounds like occasional gunfire coming from the Mexico side — resonate throughout the southern part of bustling San Luis, Arizona.

Pooley is patrolling between a barb-covered iron wall and a second wall that is just as formidable. A tertiary barrier provides added security, in case a hundred or more people should attempt to rush the U.S. border all at once.

The operations officer, who works as a liaison between the agency and local and tribal governments, said it has happened before. Pooley, 38, originally from Greasewood Springs, Arizona, hears a call on the radio that seven possible illegal immigrants have crossed into the country near where he is patrolling. He responds back to the dispatcher and heads for the migrants.

Less than a minute later, he sees the immigrants — four women, two children and one man. They make no effort to run, which indicates to Pooley they may be seeking asylum. He slowly approaches them.