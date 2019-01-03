Home care workers allege wage theft

GALLUP

Francine Boyd worked with Amazing Grace, a personal home care company, for over a decade … but her pay didn’t match all the hours she put in, she says.

Like an increasing number of Americans, Boyd alleges she is a victim of “wage theft.”

She started as a personal care attendant for her mother. Then she became an office assistant and worked her way up to billings and eventually human resources. Her last position with the company was as a field coordinator, where she engaged one-on-one with clients and helped them get groceries, prepare food, chop wood and much more.

“We never took a lunch break,” Boyd said. “We just went and went and went.” However, the company would still clock their employees out for lunch even though they worked, according to Boyd. This is an act of wage theft.