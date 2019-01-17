Navajo Ranger shot while playing Russian roulette January 17, 2019

By Krista Allen

Special to the Times

NÁZLÍNÍ, Ariz.

A Navajo ranger was shot in the head while playing Russian roulette with a duty weapon Saturday, according to police. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Police say Dorsita Begay, ranger in the Division of Natural Resources’ Central District, was shot in the head by Kirby Begaye, ranger for Navajo Parks and Recreation, inside a Nazlini residence Saturday night.

Police responded to a call of a shot fired inside a house. When police showed up to the residence, they found Begay with a gunshot wound. SWAT teams from Chinle, Kayenta, and Tuba City were called because Begaye had barricaded himself in the home.

Police say when SWAT teams arrived, they entered the home and found Begaye had passed out. They also found numerous empty alcohol containers.

Begay reportedly was taken to a nearby hospital where she later tried to flee but was apprehended.

Both Begay and Begaye were taken into custody, according to authorities. Police say during questioning, the pair admitted they were drinking and decided to play Russian roulette, a lethal game of chance, with a duty weapon.

Police say Begaye is not certified as a law enforcement officer. Begay is a former Navajo Police officer.

Chief of Police Phillip Francisco’s office denied a request for comment and further details Thursday morning. However, Navajo Police spokesperson Christina Tsosie said she is currently working on a press release to provide general information.

Calls to Sgt. Stanley Milford Jr., acting chief ranger, went unanswered. Office receptionists said Milford will not be back in his office until Tuesday.