NTU hosts Navajo Times-KTNN candidates for president debate

CROWNPOINT

Navajo Technical University will be center stage for the first debate between candidates for president Jonathan Nez and Joe Shirley Jr.

The debate, co-sponsored by the Navajo Times and KTNN, will begin at 6 p.m. October 16 in NTU’s Wellness Center.

Navajo Nation Broadcasting will provide a live stream of the debate, which will be housed on NTU’s website. KTNN and 107.3 KCZY will provide a live remote broadcast.

Watching rooms will be available in NTU’s Student Union Building to handle crowd overflow.

Booth spaces will be provided for candidates running for tribal, state, and federal positions. There will be a designated area for protestors.

Set up for candidates will begin at 4 p.m. Doors for the debate will open to the public at 5 p.m.

NTU’s food truck will be onsite providing food services.

Information: Daniel Vandever, dvandever@navajotech.edu.