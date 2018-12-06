Official accused of using funds

WINDOW ROCK

Documents submitted to the Times seem to indicate Division of Community Development Director Carl Smith attempted to use New Mexico tribal infrastructure funds and tribal resources to add a bathroom to a cabin he owns in Mariano Lake, New Mexico.

Among the documents, which were dropped off anonymously at the Times office, is a June 9, 2017, memo from Ronald Tsosie, who identifies himself in the memo as “Construction supervisor, Mariano Lake Chapter Project.”

The memo is addressed to Ben Cowboy, a project manager in the DCD’s Capital Projects Management Department.

The memo is titled: “Home Assessment Re: Gladys Yazzie.” Yazzie’s is one of 21 names appearing on a list of Mariano Lake residents who had been selected to receive bathroom additions under a $300,000 tribal infrastructure grant from the state.