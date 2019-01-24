Police confirm shooting death involved officer
WINDOW ROCK
The Navajo Nation Police confirmed early Thursday morning that a police officer was involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of one person in Naschitti, New Mexico.
According to a statement released by the Navajo Police Department, the incident is under investigation by the police and FBI.
Navajo Police posted on their Facebook page that officers responded to an incident in Naschitti around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
“NPD would like to inform the public that there is no immediate threat to the community and the situation is contained,” the Facebook post stated.
No other information was released.
To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!
Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.
Find newsstand locations at this link.