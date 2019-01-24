Police confirm shooting death involved officer

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Police confirmed early Thursday morning that a police officer was involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of one person in Naschitti, New Mexico.

According to a statement released by the Navajo Police Department, the incident is under investigation by the police and FBI.

Navajo Police posted on their Facebook page that officers responded to an incident in Naschitti around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

“NPD would like to inform the public that there is no immediate threat to the community and the situation is contained,” the Facebook post stated.

No other information was released.