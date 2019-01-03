Protests fill special session
Bill to allow NTEC to take over NGS dead
By Krista Allen
Special to the Times
LECHEE, Ariz.
A “Stop the Purchase” rally outside the Navajo Nation Council Chamber on Friday drew dozens of demonstrators – despite bitter cold – in opposition to the tribe’s consideration of taking over the Navajo Generating Station.
Eunice Manson, 82, from Hardrock, Arizona, said even though she is an elder and was freezing she stood humbly outside the chamber for her Diné people.
“I came here with my own children to stand for my Diné people,” said Manson, a Dzilyíjiin medicine woman who was wrapped in a blanket as the snow fell.
Demonstrators cheered and shouted, “Aoo’!” as she lectured in Navajo through a megaphone.
