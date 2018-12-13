‘We’re human and our tears are real’ December 13, 2018

At Senate hearing, Crotty underscores need for improved public safety

By Jenni Monet

Special to the Times

WASHINGTON

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, in perhaps one of the longest hearings held by the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs all year, on Wednesday gave compelling testimony about why she wears a yellow scarf in memory of Ashlynne Mike.

Crotty, who represents Beclabito, Cove, Gadi’i’áhi/To’Koi, Red Valley, Tooh Haltsooi, Toadlena/Two Grey Hills and Tsé ałnáoz’t’I’í, and is the only woman on the 23-member Council, sat through more than three hours of questions from senators from states with large Native American populations.

Both Republicans and Democrats expressed grave concern about the heart-wrenching reality of violence on Indigenous women, men, children and transgender people and agreed that the true number of those afflicted is unknown and that impunity for these perceived crimes is disproportionately high.

It’s unclear just how extensive the problem is. A review of the FBI’s 2017 violent crime report lists incidents that occur on tribal lands, but does not tell anything about the gender or ethnicity of the victims. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that young Native American women are less likely than other women to be victims of homicide. Advocates argue that such statistics reflect poor data collection, not less violence.

Crotty submitted a 36-page document to the Senate committee on behalf of the Navajo Nation.

The written testimony includes recent crime and victim data from the Navajo Nation’s understaffed and overworked police department, its network of low-budget supportive family service groups and its overwhelmed social services program, to name a few.

With these details, Crotty repeated the sentiments of lawmakers: The criminal justice system in Indian Country is one that does not provide justice.