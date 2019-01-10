Workers fight bureaucracy, win concessions

Part 2

GALLUP

For four years, Janice Peterson worked for Amazing Grace, a homecare company.

Like Francine Boyd, Peterson says she was a victim of wage theft by that company and experienced the same issues.

“I was never paid overtime when I was working there,” Peterson said. “I used to work 16 hours-plus and get paid only $25.”

These 16 hours were on top of working a full 40-hour week. Peterson and other field workers were required to work weekend shifts where they were on-call. On Friday, the workers were given a company phone to answer the calls of clients and assist them with any tasks they needed.

Peterson would often have to use her own vehicle to help clients on the weekend. Although the owner of the company, Tom Crider, said they were only supposed to answer the calls and nothing more. Crider also said that $25 was fair compensation for the work they were supposed to be doing.