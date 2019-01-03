‘All about the transformation’
Nez, Lizer urge innovation, efficiency
WINDOW ROCK
President-elect Jonathan Nez and Vice President-elect Myron Lizer want to have key leadership staff and cabinet appointees in place by Inauguration Day (Jan. 15), which means interviews have been going non-stop through the holidays.
They believe the hard work and preparation to carefully select staff now will give them an advantage to hit the ground running on Day One of the new administration.
“The caliber of people that have applied is the cream of the crop,” said Lizer, making it tough to narrow down the choices, but, “it’s a good problem to have.”
The Nez-Lizer team has received over 150 applications from experienced candidates who are vetted in a multi-tier review by the transition team that includes first lady Phephelia Herbert-Nez and second lady Dottie Lizer.
