Nez, Lizer partner with Bashas’ for giveaway

, January 3, 2019

Navajo Times | Arlyssa Becenti
President-elect and Vice President Jonathan Nez, second from right, and Vice President-elect Myron Lizer, left, partnered with Bashas’ Supermarket to give away free turkey and ham to unsuspecting customers throughout the Navajo Nation for the Christmas season.

WINDOW ROCK

Lori Hardy came out to Bashas’ in Window Rock Dec. 24 to do some Christmas Eve shopping when she was surprised to see President-Elect and Vice President Jonathan Nez, along with Vice President-Elect Myron Lizer, giving out free turkey and ham.

“It feels good because this saves money” said Hardy as she waited to get her picture taken with Nez and Lizer.

“I’m definitely surprised to see him.” As people lined up to get a free turkey or ham, Nez and Lizer were having a good time taking photos with those who had already received theirs.

Nez made sure to thank everyone for shopping locally rather than driving to Gallup or elsewhere to shop. “Thank you for staying home and shopping at your local Bashas’, everybody,” yelled Nez.


Categories: Politics

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.