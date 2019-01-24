Nez wants results in first 100 days

LOS ANGELES

Both the new president and members of the Navajo Nation Council are looking at the next 100 days to show tribal members that they are ready to make changes and deal with the problems facing the tribe.

And Jonathan Nez, with his background as a former member of the Council and four years as vice president, is in a unique position to get his platform up and running in just the first few weeks.

He is the first leader since Peterson Zah in 1993 to have the experience of tribal leadership before being elected.

All of the others who followed had a learning curve to go through when they were first elected.

Zah said he thought someone coming in new to leadership with no actual knowledge of the job took about a year to learn the ropes before being able to start making the changes.