Nez working for smooth transition

WINDOW ROCK

The number of résumés received by the Nez-Lizer administration-elect has doubled in the past two weeks and it is still not too late to submit applications.

“We are getting a lot of inquiries, but everyone still has the opportunity to turn in their letters of interest and résumé,” said President-elect Jonathan Nez. “That includes existing staff and existing directors.”

Nez said some of the current division directors have turned in their résumés, and he has received all of their transition reports, as he had requested.

“We got all of their written reports. We’re going to have follow-up meetings with each division, but that might be after January 15th (inauguration day)” said Nez.

His goal is to get every division director and senior president’s office appointment done by Jan. 15th.

Nez said his first priority is to select his high-level president’s office positions.

“For us it is key to pick our public information officer, chief of staff, and our legal counsel first,” said Nez.

“Once we get those individuals, they will become part of the interview process and help to shape the OPVP team. They will have that authority,” he said. “We want folks to respect their leadership.

“We’re interviewing for those three positions and we’re hopeful we’ll have them filled this week,” said Nez. “We have already made a couple of offers. Negotiations are next.”

Nez said housing is part of the negotiations for compensation especially for those who want to move back to the Navajo Nation.

He said the Nez-Lizer transition human resources team is vetting all of the resumes.

According to Nez, the HR team is carefully considering potential matches for division directors, OPVP staff and also identifying potential candidates for key board positions as well.