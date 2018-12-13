Only one election grievance survives OHA

, December 13, 2018

WINDOW ROCK

After the debacle that was the Navajo Nation general election, those who lost their delegate seats have filed grievances with the Office of Hearings and Appeals.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Leonard Tsosie. (Times file photo.)

In total there were eight grievances filed, but the complaint filed by Delegate Leonard Tsosie against the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors and Daniel Tso, who won the election against Tsosie, was the only one granted a hearing.

“OHA finds the grievance sufficient as there are allegations of facts and reference to citations in the Navajo Election Code to warrant a hearing,” stated the OHA. The hearing is scheduled next Monday, between NBOES and Tsosie. Tso was struck from the complaint.


About Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.