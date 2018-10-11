Yazzie appeals Nez decision

WINDOW ROCK

Former candidate for president Vincent Harris Yazzie has filed an appeal with the Navajo Nation Supreme Court against the Office of Hearings and Appeals’ decision to dismiss his grievance against Vice President and candidate Jonathan Nez.

On Sept. 27, OHA chief hearing officer Richie Nez declared Jonathan Nez eligible to run for Navajo Nation president after hearing arguments between the vice president’s attorney, David Jordan, and Yazzie’s attorney, Bernadine Martin, on whether Nez omitting a 2002 DUI conviction from the Flagstaff Municipal Court on his application for candidacy is grounds for disqualification.

“Qualifications for office is specifically set out for each office, in this the office of the president of the Navajo Nation,” said Richie Nez. “It says, Do you have any felonies within the last five years and did you commit any misdemeanors of certain types? … “If the answer is no then you meet the qualifications for office and my view there is no conflict when you read those two statutes together,” he said.

“I’m going to grant the motion … the grievance is insufficient and Mr. Jonathan Nez is legally qualified to run for office.”

Yazzie argues in his appeal the law was changed in 2014 and requires the disclosure of any misdemeanors or felonies that may impact the office the candidate seeks. He further invokes Navajo Fundamental Law, stating that a nataanii must enter the hogan — symbolic of the office he assumes — with a clean conscience and transparency.