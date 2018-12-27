Looking back: 2018 full of surprises

FRUITLAND

A year full of surprises.

That is perhaps the best way I can describe 2018 with our area sports.

Year after year, some things become predictable in sports, especially when you’ve been covering sports in this area for about 10 years as I have.

But this year, I am happy to say, it was a year full of surprises. Rickie Fowler popped up on the rez for the first time sine he was kid, Bloomfield High School girl’s basketball team surprised just about every girl’s basketball program in the state, and Kashon Harrison continued to surprise readers with one victory and accomplishment after another.

In no particular order, here is a look at my top 10 stories for the 2018. Some of which are of no surprises while others appeared out of thin air.

1. San Jose State Navajo baller showcase talent close to home

Shiprock native Analyss Benally proved her named belonged in lights during her second year of playing collegiate women’s basketball.

Benally, who was a sophomore at San Jose State University, had a standout performance when the Spartans took on the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque early this year.

Benally drew friends, family, and fans from throughout the Four Corners area that took up many seats in the stands.

The then 19-year-old guard, who grew up in Kansas, said it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’ve been looking forward to this game especially since last year…I thought it’s crazy that I’m going to be able to play in front of my own people,” she said. “Half of the people probably didn’t even know that I was coming.

“That will probably open their eyes a little bit to see that a little rez girl is playing from California,” she added, “and UNM can see what they missed out on.”

Benally was born and raised in Shiprock but later moved with her family to Park City, Kansas, where she easily became a high school standout. She was recruited by many Division I teams and took the opportunity with San Jose State.