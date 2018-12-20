Tsinigine wins average at WNFR team roping

LAS VEGAS, Nev.

Since the start of the 60th Annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Aaron Tsinigine sought the average race in the team-roping competition.

It was one of two things that had eluded him in his 11 years as a professional team roper.

The Tuba City cowboy did just about everything right with heeling partner Trey Yates at year’s NFR as they were the only ropers to catch every steer during the 10-day run.

The pair pocketed $128,461.54 each, including the first-place check of $67,269.23 in aggregate race as they roped 10 draws in 69.60 seconds at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“There was going to be (at least) one team that was going to catch 10 steers and they are either going to win first or second and we were that team,” Tsinigine said.

In his previous trips to the NFR, Tsinigine did exceptionally well in his first and second qualification. In his debut, he placed third in the average with legendary cowboy Clay O’Brien Cooper in 2014 by catching nine steers. The following year he won the world title by the slimmest margin, roping with Ryan Motes, as they took fourth in the average.

Before heading to Vegas, Tsinigine said he mimicked different scenarios while practicing at home to prepare for the finals.

“This year I made it a big deal to try and catch 10 steers,” he said. “I put myself I good position.”

With their winnings, it pushed Tsinigine’s year-end total to $212,506.03 while Yates amassed $226,900.48. Those totals were third best in the world standings.

As a first-year qualifier, Yates said winning the average race was surreal but he knew they both had to leave everything they had in the arena.

“I just I have complete faith my partner,” the Pueblo, Colorado, cowboy said. “I knew (Aaron) was going to do his job. I just had to control my own destiny. I just wanted to complete the course and what we did was a great feat.”