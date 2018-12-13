Harrison places 11th in national meet

FRUITLAND

Throughout his entire high school cross-country career, winning was not always everything for Kashon Harrison.

The Kirtland Central High School senior has spent his five varsity cross-country seasons hoping to inspire others while paving the way for his future. Harrison ran his final high school cross-country race over the weekend and placed 11th with a time of 15:37.4 in the 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships at Balboa Park Morley Field in San Diego, California.

Harrison improved his time and place from the previous year and earned third-team All-American honors.

He said the race and his racing career ended the same way it began.

“I feel confident that I’m the Number One runner in the state as of right now. I’m leaving my mark,” he said. “I want to be that person who just wants to motivate everyone, to tell them that ‘Hey, if I can do it, they can do it.’”

Harrison finished first in the West region race the weekend before, and was the top West region runner in the national race.

He said the competition was fierce, but he did what he could.

“I felt great going into nationals. These people from the Footlocker team, they were like family. You build that bond with them, but it’s hard to go race to race, week after week,” he said.

“It was hard because you have to race hills after hills. Things happened … but I placed three places higher than I did last year. I wanted a better race.”

Harrison said he found himself stuck in a pack early in the race, which he wasn’t used to.

He said he looked for a window to break free but found it difficult.