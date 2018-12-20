Farmington emerges as best, first out-of-state champs

WINDOW ROCK

As the top team at the Veterans Memorial Invitational, the Farmington High wrestling team gained the distinction as the first out-of-state winners.

As a first-time entrant at the massive tournament, the Scorpions finished ahead of Perry, Page and Winslow during the 32-team, two-day event, which was hosted by Window Rock High at the Bee Holdzil Events Center.

The event also hosted a girls’ tournament with 24 teams with 61 girls participating. Mohave edged Miyamura for the team title by a mere point with Mohave winning the title with 106 points.

Monument Valley came in third with 85 points followed by Tolleson (64), Gallup (56) and Pinon (45).

Window Rock coach and VMI organizer Marc Hillis said the girls tournament had a great turnout. Overall, he was pleased with how things went.

“I’m self critical but the coaches who came loved the mat time,” Hillis said of the 10 matches they were given.

With the number of matches, he said the coaches were real pleased with how smooth and quick everything went.

“We had a lot of new teams and our matches were a good mix of small team and big teams,” he said. “Coaches were pleased they got to wrestle teams they don’t normally see during the season.”

Farmington coach John Mason said the tournament was wonderful and he liked the hospitality.

“The have great facilities and I told coach Hillis we will return next year,” he said.

Mason, who served as a long-time assistant at FHS in the late 1990s, returned to the sidelines after a 14-year hiatus.

“They hired me as their new coach over the summer,” he said.

After winning their pool in the dual-format tournament, the Scorps defeated Winslow, Page and Perry in the championship bracket to emerge as the titleholders. Farmington bested Page by a 48-23 count, followed by a 77-6 victory over Winslow and in their final duals they defeated Perry, 47-21.

In their duals with Perry, senior Dante Norberto scored a 4-3 decision over Justin Clatterbuck that earned the Farmington heavyweight an award.

Norberto was one of three wrestlers selected Outstanding Wrestler.

Farmington will be hosting its home event starting at 4:15 p.m. with Bloomfield, Durango and Piedra Vista taking part.